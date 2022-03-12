The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Friday, said that Ukrainian authorities have begun repairing the power lines in the now-defunct Chernobyl Power Plant. The site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster had been left 'disconnected' from outside electricity amidst Russian attacks and was dependent on power from diesel generators and backup supplies. While IAEA said that there was no immediate danger, experts warned against a possible nuclear leak.

However, on Friday, Director of IAEA Mariano Grossi said that Ukrainians, in collaboration with Belarusian technicians have begun restoring power. He added that he has been informed by Ukrainian authorities that repair began on March 10 and they have repaired one section but off-site electrical power was still down, indicating that there was still damage in other places. Grossi highlighted that the restoration work was ongoing despite the difficult situations on the outside.

According to a report by Washington Post, minister Yevgeny Grabchak, in the ministry’s news service, said that electricity was restored with the help of experts from Belarus. Notably, on Thursday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had instructed specialists to ensure power supply to the now-defunct Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, according to the BelTA news agency.

Plant has been undergoing decommissioning since the 1986 accident

Notably, nearly two weeks after Russian forces took control of the Chernobyl power plant in northern Ukraine, a power cut at the decommissioned plant was reported on Wednesday, raising grave concerns about the safety of the plant. However, hours after the news hit headlines, the IAEA said it sees “no critical impact on safety” from the power cut at the decommissioned plant in Ukraine.

It noted that the power line that was damaged does not provide power to safety-related equipment. It is worth mentioning that the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant has been undergoing decommissioning since the 1986 accident. According to IAEA, significant amounts of nuclear material remain in various facilities at the site in the form of spent fuel and other radioactive waste.

In order to address the ongoing emergency like situation in the plant, a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors was also held on Wednesday where the officials discussed all the circumstances that could posses a threat to humanity. Notably, Russian forces took control of the Chernobyl power plant in northern Ukraine on February 25.

(Image: AP)