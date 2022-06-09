Ukraine Reveals Its Goals For Military Assistance Against Russia Amid Aid From Poland

Amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has announced that Polish self-propelled artillery units AHS Krab are ready to be used for a combat mission in Ukraine. Taking to his Facebook account, Reznikov said that Ukraine aims to obtain a significant amount of NATO-type Multiple Launch Rocket System and ensure the replacement of some existing Soviet-type calibres with equipments that are common in NATO countries and "equipped with ammo." He added that they want to make an agreement with their partners regarding the transition from supplies of separate platforms to "integral organic units" which are ready for combat.

'Effective counterattack impossible without heavy armoured vehicles': Reznikov

In the Facebook post, Reznikov said that they are working to ensure the supply of hundreds of heavy armoured vehicles and noted that without them "effective counterattack is impossible." He stressed that Soviet equipment is "mostly obsolete" and needs to be prepared for combat. He said that Ukraine is working to obtain fighter jets, and anti-aircraft and missile defence systems. Reznikov said that all the weapons and military equipment that Ukraine has received and bought would have "enough for a victorious defence operation against any army in Europe." According to Reznikov, AHS Krab is the fifth type of 155 mm artillery that Ukraine has obtained after M777 and FH70 howitzers, CAESAR self-propelled howitzers and M109A3.

Our goals are as follows:

⚡many NATO-type MLRS;

⚡complete replacement of some Soviet-type calibers;

⚡organic units immediately ready for combat;

⚡hundreds of heavy armored vehicles;

⚡fighter jets, anti-aircraft and missile defence systems.

We received around 250 armored vehicles: M113 TM, M113 YPR-765, Bushmaster, Mastiff, Husky, Wolfhound.

And Western partners supplied us thousands of MANPADS (Stinger, Starstreak, Mistral, Piorun, Grom), ATGMs (NLAW, Javelin, Milan) and grenade launchers.

Taking to his Facebook account, Reznikov said that Ukrainian Defence Ministry has received 250 armoured vehicles of "Western models, including M113 TM, M113 YPR-765, Bushmaster, Mastiff, Husky, Wolfhound etc." He stressed that the weapons are not enough against Russian forces. Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukrainian armed forces have MANPADS, ATGMs and grenade launchers. Reznikov said that the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has been focused on providing the armed forces of Ukraine with weapons, ammunition, military and special equipment since February 24. The Ukrainian Defence Minister said that they are expecting some serious unmanned aerial vehicles in the aid packages that will be provided to Ukraine in the coming time. He said that the Defence Ministry of Ukraine has been able to obtain 150 artillery platforms of 155 mm calibre for armed forces. Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov noted that the US and Britain have decided to provide Ukraine with MLRS units.

