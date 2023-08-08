Ukraine Rules Out 'compromise' With Russia, Reiterates Zelenskyy's Peace Formula

Ukraine reiterated its “peace formula” and ruled out the scope of making any compromises with Russia to conclude the raging war on Monday, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's adviser Mikhail Podoliak asserting that negotiations and ceasefires are no longer on the table.

“The only basic ‘foundation for negotiations’ is President Zelensky’s Peace Formula. There can be no compromise positions such as ‘immediate ceasefires’ and ‘negotiations here and now’ that give Russia time to stay in the occupied territories. Only the withdrawal of Russian troops to the 1991 border," Podoliak said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He further added that pausing the war through a ceasefire would only help Russia attain victory, and warned that doing so would send devastating ripples across the globe. “Any scenario of a ceasefire and freezing of the war in Ukraine in the current disposition will mean only one thing – Russia’s actual victory and [President Vladimir] Putin’s personal triumph. This would be a great defeat for the Western world and the end of the current global security order," Podoliak continued.

Let's make this clear. Any scenario of a ceasefire and freezing of the war in Ukraine in the current disposition will mean only one thing - Russia's actual victory and Putin's personal triumph. International law will ultimately lose any force, and the "law of the jungle" will be… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) August 7, 2023

Podoliak predicts Russian use of 'Minsk 3'

Zelenskyy's adviser claimed that an armistice would provide Moscow the ideal time to use a “Minsk 3” and ready itself for the “next round” of war, which would be “bigger, bloodier, and better prepared” as the world's political landscape shifts. "International law will ultimately lose any force, and the "law of the jungle" will be introduced - war will become a tool for achieving political goals, and the number of conflicts and chaos in the world will increase dramatically," he said in the lengthy post on Monday.

Podoliak's "Minsk 3" remark refers to the Minsk 1 and Minsk 2 international ceasefires that were mediated by Germany and France in 2014 and 2015 to end the fighting between armed Russian separatist groups and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbas region.