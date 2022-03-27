As Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with heavy shelling, thousands of Ukrainians were evacuated on Friday to safety through two humanitarian corridors, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a Telegram post. An agreement was made to establish 10 humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from frontline hotspots in Ukrainian towns and cities. On the other hand, the recent updates on March 27 regarding evacuation corridors highlighted that two "humanitarian corridors" have been accessed to evacuate civilians from frontline areas.

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters into the second month, officials say that the Russian troops have now started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots. Meanwhile, as per the ABC news, the two countries have agreed on two "humanitarian corridors" to evacuate civilians from frontline areas, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk confirmed. Also, the people were allowed to evacuate from their private cars,"one of the corridors was from the southern city of Mariupol and that people would be allowed to travel from there to Zaporizhzhia, around 250 kilometres away, by private car," added the Deputy PM.

Russia accused of forcibly moving Ukrainians to 'filtration camps'

The besieged port city of Mariupol, that was home to some 400,000 people prior to the invasion, has been devastated by weeks of Russian attacks. Tens of thousands of people are still believed to be trapped there with little access to basic necessities such as food, power or heating. As evacuation efforts continue, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister said that thousands of Ukrainians have been moved "in an unknown direction" by Russia - a move that officials say had not been coordinated with Ukraine. The allegations come in the wake of recent claims that many from Mariupol had been forcibly moved to Russian 'filtration camps' or moved to remote cities in the neighbouring country.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko on Saturday stated that the situation remained critical, with street fighting taking place in many parts of the city. Boichenko said that he had spoken to France's ambassador to Ukraine about options for evacuating civilians. This comes after French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he would talk to Moscow about helping people leave as per the sources. Efforts to organise mass evacuations under ceasefires have been mostly unsuccessful, with Russia and Ukraine trading blame for the failures.

Image: AP/Shutterstock