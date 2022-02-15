Ukraine-Russia Conflict: What Can Kyiv's Commanders Do To Counter Moscow's Battalions?

The Russian Army has reportedly deployed equipment for roughly 100 battalion tactical groups along its border with Ukraine. With almost a thousand tanks, hundreds of artillery pieces, and all the typical engineering, air defence, and electronic-warfare support, it's a formidable force. However, it is not impregnable, according to various media reports.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin orders the army to enter Ukraine, escalating the country's eight-year-long conflict, it will encounter a fully mobilised Ukrainian force that reportedly outnumbers the invaders on paper. For the Kyiv administration, the existential question is how hard and smartly its military will fight. The Ukrainian Army, on the other hand, have figured out the key flaws in a standard Russian BTG (Battalion Tactical Group) after over a decade of harsh battle, according to a New York Post report.

What is Ukraine, West's military advantage over Russia?

Despite Russia's anticipated domination of the air, sea, and electromagnetic spectrum, if Ukrainian battalions can exploit these flaws, they may be able to impede, if not stop, the Russian invasion. In a 2017 paper for Armor, the official publication of the Army's tank corps, US Army Captain Nicolas Fiore presented the choices. Despite the fact that Russian tactical failures were rare and usually resulted in an operational stalemate rather than a conclusive defeat, Ukrainian regular-army victories are numerous enough to demonstrate that Russian BTGs have tactical flaws that can be exploited.

The most important factor is security forces, according to Armor. Russian army structures its BTGs to take use of artillery firepower - a traditional Russian strength - while protecting the Army's most valuable resource: highly trained professional infantry. In warfare, short-term conscripts are practically useless. A Russian army brigade with several battalions on paper can only produce one BTG with around 36 squads of professional soldiers. A brigade of the United States (US) Army, on the other hand, can field 60 squads.

In a conflict like the one in Ukraine's Donbass region, Russian regulars fight alongside local paramilitaries—in this case, anti-government separatists from the "people's republics" of Luhansk and Donetsk. The BTG commander will utilise his strike assets to inflict casualties on his opponent in order to compel him into negotiating a settlement, Fiore wrote. Fiore added that, in order to maintain combat strength, BTGs use local paramilitary organisations as proxy troops to control terrain and protect the BTG from direct and indirect attack.

Those auxiliary forces are a way in for the Ukrainians. The regular infantry of a BTG may be spread too thin to fix enemy forces along the front lines and shield the battalion's large guns and supply convoys. If a Ukrainian commander can gather enough forces to keep the Russian regulars in place while still planning a counterattack, he may be able to move around the regulars and strike the BTG where its defences are weakest. That is, anywhere security is handled by proxy forces.

Ukrainian army's experiences in Donbass may help in raid against BTG

It's possible that this includes the main BTG assembly area, which houses the command post, intelligence units, and essential support operations. The Ukrainian army's own experiences in Donbas demonstrate how a penetrating raid aimed against a BTG's weak points could be successful. The Ukrainian army's 95th Air Assault Brigade reached more than a hundred kilometres behind separatist lines in an August 2014 raid.

However, a comparable raid would be more difficult to carry out if the outermost enemy forces were Russian regulars rather than proxy fighters; but it's not out of the question. The Russian BTG's deficiencies became apparent later in the Donbass war, most notably during the struggle for Mariupol in February 2015.

After weighing these two experiences, a method for defeating a Russian BTG emerges. Survive the BTG's bombardment and subsequent frontal assault not just for survival's sake, but also to secure the battalion's few regular infantry squads in place. Then launch a counter-offensive around the front, aiming for the BTG's assembly location, wreak havoc by barreling right through the defending proxy soldiers. Even a successful attack, however, may be costly to the raiders. It's unclear whether Ukrainian officials and front-line commanders have the willpower to repel a hundred BTGs and then attack back.

While the weapons systems may help to maintain parity in the slow-moving war of attrition that has prevailed for years, neither they nor anything else the Ukrainian military can now muster would be sufficient to repel the full-on Russian assault that Ukrainian and Western officials say Moscow appears to be preparing for. With nearly 100,000 troops now massed across Ukraine’s eastern, northern and southern borders and more on the way, even the Ukrainian officials responsible for their country’s defence acknowledge that without a significant influx of resources, their forces do not stand much of a chance.

The United States has warned of the "very distinct possibility" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine in the coming days, which could include an all-out assault on Kyiv. Furthermore, US authorities announced on Friday that the Pentagon would send an additional 3,000 combat troops to Poland to join the 1,700 already there.

