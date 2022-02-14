Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Can Tensions In Eastern Europe Impact Us? What Does Moscow Want?

As world leaders across the globe continue attempts to defuse the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the crisis in eastern Europe can potentially impact even the ones living in other parts of the world. The United States has recently said that Russia has deployed around 130,000 of its troops near the Ukrainian border. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has been trying to mediate talks between Moscow and Kyiv and push for Minks agreements as the path to peace.

It is to note that any move taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin to bomb Ukraine into Kyiv’s submission and seizing control by force, would not be devastating for Ukraine but it would also be a direct challenge to the global order. Russia’s military action, according to Sky News, would challenge the international order which has allowed the liberal democracies to thrive at the expense of authoritarian regimes after World War II ended.

How will the Russia-Ukraine crisis impact us?

The broadest and the most direct impact of Russia invading Ukraine is the significant shift of global power, which has been dominated by the United States-led vision of rules and values for the past seven decades. According to Sky News, this shift of power from the US to Russia would matter to every nation in the world, including England and Ukraine. It is also hard to conceive the entire notion of a powerful neighbour, Russia seizing a European nation in the 21st century.

But, any military action would immediately snowball into a widespread crisis for most of the people in the West who have only known peace and stability for all their lives in their respective nations.

Media reports have stated that complacency about the durability and predictability of European security, especially after the Cold War is why Russia is able to mobilise its troops effectively and create conditions to reset Moscow’s terms. As per the report, all circumstances point to a ‘very real prospect’ of Putin launching a full-blown invasion into Ukraine dismissing the flurry of warnings by the US, the European Union (EU) and the UK. The West has repeatedly warned Moscow to either de-escalate or face the repercussions.

What is India’s stance on the conflict in Europe?

Most nations across Asia have either geared up to prepare for any eventuality or offer prospects of mediating the talks between Russia and Ukraine. India, however, has largely avoided its involvement. In the last United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, India abstained alongside Gabon and Kenya to vote on the Ukraine crisis. Instead, India called for determining a solution that considers “the legitimate security interests of all countries and aims towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond.”

New Delhi successfully circumvented a perception of backing the United States-led coalition against Russia as Ukraine fights to uphold its sovereignty. It is pertinent to note that for India, making any strategic ensnarement can come only by assessing several aspects such as US’ expectations and necessity to maintain ties with Russia. It is deemed in the country’s interest to stay away from the emerging Sino-Russian axis.

How big is the risk of Russia invading Ukraine?

Even though Russia has categorically denied any plans of invading Ukraine and Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin has condemned "dangerous lies" being spread by the West, NATO’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has warned that the risk of conflict is very real. The United States has also said that a Russian invasion could take place within a few days.

But, at the same time, Washington has noted that it is ‘unclear’ if Putin has made a decision on the situation. But, US President Joe Biden has asked Americans in Ukraine to leave the country. Washington’s suit has been followed by the UK, Japan, Netherlands, Latvia, Norway. Australia has suspended the work of its embassy in Kyiv and shifted the same to western Ukraine.

Meanwhile, according to BBC, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, “This is probably the most dangerous moment in the course of the next few days in what is the biggest security crisis that Europe has faced for decades and we've got to get it right.”

The difference in the number of Russian troops outside Ukraine and Ukrainian forces has also raised concerns. US top military officer, General Mark Milley has warned that the scale of Russian troops could lead to a significant amount of casualties and fighting in the urban areas would be horrific, stated BBC. Ukraine, however, appears less convinced of the risk of a Russian invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the West to not spread “panic”. France believes that the Russian President’s main aim is to gain a better security deal.

But, it shall also be noted that Putin has threatened "appropriate retaliatory military-technical measures" if West continues its aggressive approach, according to him. Additionally, Russia has also started taking part in exercises in Belarus. The Russian deputy foreign minister has even compared the present situation to the 1962 Cuban missile crisis when the US and the Soviet Union arrived on the brink of a nuclear conflict.

What exactly does Russia want?

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said that the country has spoken a “moment of truth” in recasting its ties with the US-led alliance, NATO. According to him, “For us, it's absolutely mandatory to ensure Ukraine never, ever becomes a member of NATO”. Even Putin has explained that if Ukraine becomes a NATO member, the alliance might try to take back Crimea from Russia which it captured in 2014.

Additionally, Russia has also accused the NATO nations of “pumping” Kyiv with weapons with US stoking tensions to contain Russia’s development. The Russian President has questioned that since Moscow has “nowhere further to retreat to, do they think we’ll just sit idly by?” Russia is pushing for NATO to return to its pre-1997 borders and demands the alliance's no further expansion into eastern Europe and end the military activity in that region.

Russia and Ukraine have been at odds for several years even after Minsk agreements were signed post Moscow seizing Crimea, a part of Ukraine. Ukraine was initially a Soviet Union member but it fell out of that in December 1991. According to Putin, it was the “disintegration of historical Russia”. Just last year, Putin had called Russians and Ukrainians “one nation”.

(Image: AP)