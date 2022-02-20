Amid escalating tensions in the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the NATO head Jens Stoltenberg's admission that Vladimir Putin is planning a ‘full-scale' invasion of Kyiv, the G7 member states have expressed 'grave concern' over the military mobilisation on both sides. In addition, the Group of Seven nations issued a joint warning against 'massive consequences to Kremlin. Deeming the troops' build-up around Ukraine and Donetsk as 'threatening', they appealed against any further aggression against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led State.

The Foreign Ministers of the G7 nations have raised objections to Moscow's military mobilisation around Ukraine in 'illegally annexed Crimea and in Belarus and issued a heads-up to dire repercussions.

Notably, the inter-governmental forum G7 consists of Canada, France, Japan, the UK, and the US.

'Russia's unprovoked and unjustified massing of military forces against Ukraine': G7 nations

"Russia's unprovoked and unjustified massing of military forces, the largest deployment on the European continent since the end of the Cold War is a challenge to global security and the international order," said the joint statement by G7 Foreign Ministers.

Warning Russia of 'coordinated restrictive measures and massive consequences upon any further aggression against Kyiv, the member states' statement read, "While we are ready to explore diplomatic solutions to address legitimate security concerns, Russia should be in no doubt that any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences, including financial and economic sanctions on a wide array of sectoral and individual targets that would impose severe and unprecedented costs on the Russian economy."

G7 nations urge Russia to take 'first step'

Urging Putin to resort to the path of conciliation via diplomacy to de-escalate tensions, they asked Russia to 'take the first step'. Further, they called on Kremlin to substantively withdraw military forces from the proximity of Ukraine's border and to fully abide by international commitments on including the risk reduction and transparency of military advancements and deployment.

"As a first step, we expect Russia to implement the announced reduction of its military activities along Ukraine's borders. We have seen no evidence of this reduction. We will judge Russia by its deeds," the statement further read.

In a previous written warning, the G7 Finance Ministers had said, "Any use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law. Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost in response."