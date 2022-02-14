Following the United States' retaliation to the Kremlin's assurance that Russia won't invade Ukraine while stating that annexation is 'highly likely', countries have been rather quick to not await Vladimir Putin's 'launch of an offensive' and disrupt the region. In an exclusive conversation with two Indian students based in Ukraine, it was apparent that dynamics are not as clear as they seem, and Indians are unaware of the Indian government's action plan.

Amid soaring possibilities of a Russian attack on Ukraine, the Joe Biden-led country, amongst others, has already issued directives for its citizens in Ukraine while Kyiv authorities have approved the action plan. The update holds relevance as Russia has positioned nearly 100,000 troops within the reach of Ukraine's borders as Russia is seeking security guarantees from NATO-allied countries and the US.

On the other hand, Pentagon ordered 3,000 troops to Poland, pushing the total to 5,000 reinforcements sent to Europe in the past three weeks.

"We don't know how we will manage": Indian student in Ukraine

In an exclusive with Republic TV, an Indian medical student from Kharkiv, Tushar Mittal, provided a brief overview of the on-ground situation and the panic amongst people.

He said, "Yes, there is panic amongst Indian people. As every country... US, UK are calling back their citizens and have given 24 to 48 hours to evacuate people. But there is no information from the Indian Embassy. There are many Indian medical students in Ukraine, so what should we do in such a situation? There is no news from the Embassy while the situation is worsening by the day. If a war-like situation arises, we don't know how we will manage."

'Indians are not used to such adversities'

On the other hand, while mentioning that Indian authorities have urged its citizens in Ukraine to report or contact any sort of adversity to the Embassy, Vinay Sheokand from Kharkiv was asked about his fears while living in a potential war zone.

He said, "Ukrainians seem to be quite normal as they are habituated to living under such situation. They don't panic until the blood starts to fly and the shell hits the ground but Indians are not used to such adversities."

"My only concern is that the US embassy, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Israel PM Naftali Bennett have directed their people to leave Ukraine at the earliest. While the US has started to evacuate its people, there is no official word from the Indian Embassy or the GoI. No one is taking full responsibility. If the situation was normal then it is fine that you sit back and do your work but if the situation is not normal, give us the proper information at least. Not by merely asking for forms but actually taking hold of the situation," the MBBS student continued

"If Ukraine and Russia get into a clash, it would go on for 48-72 hrs but if NATO joins the fight then it might be prolonged," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that approximately 20,000 Indian students are currently based in Ukraine. While the US has vowed to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and even deployed troops in eastern Europe to back NATO forces, the senior administration official has noted it remains “unclear” if Russia is interested in pursuing its goals diplomatically or “through the use of force”.