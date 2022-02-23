Ukraine-Russia Crisis Testing Entire International System, Says UN Chief; 'It's High Time'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned Russia and Ukraine at a media stakeout, pressing for both sides to pursue a diplomatic path to the ongoing conflict resolution. “Our world is facing the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years,” he warned nations worldwide. The Russia-Ukraine crisis, said Guterres, is testing “the entire international system" as he spoke at UN General Assembly.

“Our world is facing the biggest global security crisis certainly in my tenure as Secretary-General,” he stressed. He further added that the world “must pass this test.” The UN chief informed that he had to cut short an overseas visit that included “a very important summit of African leaders.” He then expressed concerns about the safety and well-being of those who have been suffering war trauma and death, destruction, and displacement from the conflict in breakaway regions since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea.

“We face a moment that I sincerely hoped would not come,” lamented UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his speech on Wednesday. “ This is high time for de-escalation. This is high time to return to dialogue and negotiation,” he stated. Further, he warned: “I think the present crisis will be in the end terribly detrimental both to Ukraine and to the Russian Federation.”

The UN Chief highlighted reports of increased ceasefire violations across the contact line and “the real risk of further escalation on the ground” as tensions escalated between the two nations on the border. He drew the attention of the world to “the safety” of all those who are directly exposed to a looming threat of an all-out war on the border. He then denounced Russia for its unilateral measure of entering inside the other nation, stating that it is a breach of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

Russian troops 'not peacekeepers at all', UN Peacekeeping operations force wears Blue Helmet: UN Chief

Guterres noted that Russia’s decree of deploying its armed forces in eastern Ukraine was inconsistent with the so-called ‘Friendly Relations Declaration of the General Assembly’ which the International Court of Justice has clearly stated represents ‘international law’. The move snubs Minsk Agreements endorsed by the Security Council, he added. “Principles of the UN Charter are not an a la carte menu,” he told the Russian side.

UN Chief Guterres rejected the term ‘peacekeeping’ force used by Moscow for its troops, as he reminded, UN Peacekeeping operations across nations worldwide was carried out by soldiers in Blue Helmets, who, he said, “have sacrificed their lives to protect civilians.” “When troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, they are not impartial peacekeepers,” asserted the UN chief. “They are not peacekeepers at all,” he iterated.

“Let me be clear: The decision of the Russian Federation to recognize the so-called ‘independence’ of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions is a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,” spelled out the top UN official.

'It's high time...'

United Nations, in line with the relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, stands fully behind the sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognised borders, declared the United Nations. “We are continuing to support the people of Ukraine through our humanitarian operations and human rights efforts,” he said. The UN Chief ordered an immediate ceasefire and the re-establishment of the rule of law to be adhered by both Russia and Ukraine. “I urge all to refrain from actions and statements that would take this dangerous situation over the brink,” he said. “It is high time.”

Image: Twitter/@antonioguterres/@kremlinrussia/@zelenskyyua