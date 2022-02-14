Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Trudeau, Polish Prez Discuss 'security Concerns' In Eastern Europe

Amid the ongoing escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday discussed security concerns in eastern European borders with Poland President Andrzej Duda. The leaders shared concerns about the continuing buildup of Russian military forces in and around Ukraine, as well as Russia’s ongoing aggression and destabilisation activities, a readout by the Canadian government said. In addition, Trudeau also affirmed steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, to discuss security concerns in Eastern Europe. Read a summary of the call: https://t.co/9HaJAgTrdY — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) February 13, 2022

PM Trudeau also emphasised that any further military incursion into Ukraine would lead to "serious consequences, including coordinated sanctions." The statement by the Canadian government also added that "the two leaders exchanged views on how best to support Ukraine and both commented on the courage and determination of the Ukrainian people, especially in the face of continuing Russian military build-up along their borders."

The meeting comes as a dozen countries, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Britain, and more ordered their citizens and diplomatic staff to evacuate from Ukraine after the White House warned that an invasion could happen "any time now." Observing the potential threat Canada has asked its non-essential staff to move to Lviv, a western city near the border of Poland. The developments come after US President Joe Biden on Saturday again warned his Russian counterpart Putin of "swift and severe costs" of invading Ukraine.

"While the United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy we are equally prepared for other scenarios," a statement by White House said, citing the phone call between Presidents Biden and Putin.

Kremlin describes Biden-Putin call 'peak hysteria'

Meanwhile, observing the Russian joint military exercises conducted with Belarus, the US has amplified its warnings of "imminent attack". In addition, Presidents Biden and Putin also failed to reach a breakthrough after the Saturday call, with Russia describing the call as "peak hysteria". The phone call was seen as a last-ditch effort to fend off Russian aggression against Ukraine.

For a recap, the tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalated ever since Moscow deployed over 70,000 troops in the eastern Ukraine borders and gradually increased the concentration to nearly 1,50,000, sparking fears of a potential invasion. Several leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Biden, have discussed the unprecedented military expansion with Putin, calling for "sincere dialogues" and "returning to a path of diplomacy." However, Russia has over time maintained that it "does not intend" to invade Ukraine and its military drills in the Donbas region are a part of its routine deployment in "its own region," Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov had said.

(Image: AP)