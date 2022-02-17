Ukraine-Russia Crisis: UK And Japan Oppose Unilateral Change In Status Quo By Force

Amid tensions between Ukraine-Russia tensions over military build-up, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke with his United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson over the phone call. During the call, they discussed the "deeply concerning" situation around the Ukrainian border, according to the statement released by the UK government. Both sides underscored that the international community needs to be united against the invasion of a country and asserted that they would not tolerate Russian aggression.

In their 25-minutes talks over the phone, the two leaders expressed that their countries will work closely to continue diplomatic efforts for de-escalation, according to the statement released by Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs. Johnson and Kishida agreed that any unilateral change in the status quo by forces would not be accepted.

Both sides agreed that an invasion will impact the foundations of the international order and result in severe consequences. Both leaders affirmed support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. During the call, the two leaders stated that they would continue to monitor the situation around the Ukrainian border with "grave concern."

"The two leaders affirmed their consistent support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity while monitoring the situation around Ukraine with grave concern, and they confirmed that they would not accept any unilateral change in the status quo by force, and continue diplomatic efforts for de-escalation and continually work closely together," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

UK & Japan agree to strengthen cooperation in promoting 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific'

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida affirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation in promoting a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific." Furthermore, the two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in various areas like security and defence, which includes negotiations on the Japan-UK Reciprocal Access Agreement, defence equipment and technology transfer cooperation.

Fumio Kishida called for progress in the process of lifting Britain's import measures on Japanese food regarding radionuclides. In response, the UK Prime Minister stated that progress was being made on the matter. Johnson thanked his Japanese counterpart for his support for the UK’s accession to the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade bloc. Furthermore, Johnson stressed that the UK looked forward to further strengthening trade ties with Japan in the near future.

Japan's Embassy staff advised to leave Ukraine

Amid the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine as Moscow has deployed huge military forces near Ukrainian border, Japan has decided to evacuate almost all of its embassy staff from Ukraine. The Japanese government has taken this decision due to the continuously escalating tensions between Kyiv and Moscow. The Japanese Embassy in Kyiv stated on Sunday that most of its staff would leave Ukraine because of a possible Russian invasion, Kyodo News reported. The Japanese embassy even informed the Japanese nationals through an email that the embassy would limit its operations from Monday and "only a few" personnel would remain in the country.

