Ukraine, Russia Engage In Dispute At UNGA Ahead Of Vote On Denouncing Moscow's Annexation

Prior to a possible vote on a resolution condemning Moscow's annexation of four Ukrainian areas, Ukraine and Russia engaged in a dispute at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday. At the UNGA, the resolution denouncing Russia's annexation came up for adoption, where 193 members of the UN would vote and no one would wield a veto. It is pertinent to mention that the resolution on the annexation was prepared after Russia vetoed the resolution in the UN Security Council last week and further slammed the action. According to a CNN report, the vote will now probably take place this week.

While speaking at the emergency meeting, Sergiy Kyslytsya, the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, informed the member nations that he has even lost his family members to Russian attacks. He further highlighted that during Russia’s massive assault on Ukraine on Monday, over 84 missiles and about 20 drones had purposefully targeted citizens and civilian facilities, including schools and universities.

Ukraine slammed Russia at UNGA

According to a UN report, Kyslytsya said, “The entire world has once again, seen the true face of the terrorist State that kills our people. Suffering defeats on the battlefield, Russia takes it out on the peaceful residents of Ukrainian cities”. He even stated that supporting the draft resolution would be a vote for the UN Charter and "a vote for justice" for "each country, for each of our citizens, for your families, for our children."

Notably, in response to "so-called referendums," the draft resolution denounces Russia's "attempted illegal annexations" of the four regions of Ukraine. Further, the UNGA began with a procedural vote on a motion that Russia had flagged, requesting that the Ukrainian draft resolution be decided by secret ballot rather than an open recorded vote.

Meanwhile, according to Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya, the resolution from Albania, which affirmed that a recorded vote would take place after the discussion, was a breach of the norms of procedure and an "unprecedented manipulation". He claimed that all parts of the Ukraine conflict that did not suit Western powers had been discreetly ignored and that Russia had been denied the opportunity to speak its position.

Nebenzya added, “Ukraine was chosen by these countries for that purpose, was brought under their control and today is a platform for the testing of NATO weaponry and for combat against Russia, using other people,” UN News reported. In "sabotaging" Russia's bridge to Crimea, he said, Ukraine committed a terrorist act, and Russia could not watch helplessly while Ukraine acted "with impunity."

This vote was held after Russia launched massive attacks on Kyiv and other sites on Monday, which attracted criticism from a number of nations. Antonio Guterres, the head of the UN, expressed his disbelief and said that this was yet another unjustifiable escalation of the conflict.