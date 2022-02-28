Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks End; Both Teams Head To Their Capitals For Consultations

The peace negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia has ended. The envoys have left for their respective capitals for consultations. It was announced that after the consultation, the second round of negotiation is likely on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Advisor to the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said that the main objective of the talks in Belarus on Monday was to discuss a ceasefire. Earlier in the day, Kyiv also demanded the withdrawal of all Russian forces from its territory including Donbass and Crimea.

The head of the Russian delegation said that points of contact for common positions have been found, Sputnik reported. While the Kremlin has not made its aim clear, Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron said that a solution in Russia's security interests was considered.

Putin says Ukraine settlement only possible if:

Recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea

Demilitarization and denazification of Ukrainian state

Ensuring neutral status of Ukraine

As Russia attacks Ukraine, West retaliates with sanctions

In retaliation to the invasion of Ukraine, the West has imposed several severe sanctions on Russia. The US has frozen assets of Russia's Central Bank and also sanctioned the state investment fund. European Union and several countries have also closed their airspace for Russian planes.

In response, Russia has banned flights by airlines from 36 nations, including Germany and Britain. Moscow has also banned all residents from transferring money abroad.

At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) special emergency session, Russian envoy Vasily Nebenzya justified Vladimir Putin's actions and cited 'suffering from Donbas residents' and NATO courting Kyiv as the main issues.

"Action plans were being made by Ukraine and Georgia to join NATO. Their (US) policy was to create anti-Russia Ukraine and ensured that it joined NATO. Ukraine joining NATO is a red line, compels us to adopt measures in response; has placed us at the verge of this conflict," Nebenzya said.

He also claimed that worsening suffering on residents of Donbrass drew no compassion from the West. "It is like the people of Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) & Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) don't exist for them," he said.

