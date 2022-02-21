Ukraine-Russia Standoff: Shell Targets Anti-Kyiv Donetsk, Damages Property

As tensions along Ukraine's border reach an all-time high with a continued threat of a Russian invasion, an incoming shell, reportedly from the Ukrainian side, damaged a house in Petrovsky on Sunday, February 20. Petrovsky is in the Donetsk region in Ukraine's east, under the control of pro-Russian separatists.

Republic TV's Patrik Lancaster, who has been reporting from ground zero in the Donetsk region, accessed visuals that show damage to a house caused by the shelling. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Lancaster, reporting from the war zone in Donetsk, informed that the shell landed outside the house of a woman in Petrovsky. While speaking to Lancaster, the woman claimed that the shelling which damaged her house came from Ukrainian controlled territory. In visuals obtained by Republic Media Network, the woman shows a glass window that was broken as the shells landed outside her house. The woman also pointed at the remnants of the shell.

Pro-Russian DPR evacuates residents

Earlier on Sunday, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC) said that Ukrainian forces shelled the region, ANI reported. DPR advised its citizens to evacuate as early as possible. On Friday, DPR officials started transporting its residents and citizens to Russia.

Lancaster informed that people are being evacuated owing to the fear of further escalation. Meanwhile, Alexey Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council has said that Kyiv has no intention of attacking DPR or the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), another pro-Russian separatist region.

Reporting from the vehicle carrying evacuees from DPR on Saturday, Republic TV's Patrik Lancaster had informed that vulnerable citizens, including women, children and the elderly have been ordered to be evacuated on priority.

"They are evacuating these people (DPR residents/citizens) from breakaway areas, the anti-Ukraine region to Russia, after two days of intensified shelling," reported Lancaster.

(Image: Republic)