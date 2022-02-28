The peace negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations on the Belarusian border are underway. It is not year clear if the talks have achieved anything. However, during the dialogue with Moscow, Ukraine demanded the complete withdrawal of all Russian forces from the war-hit country, including from Crimea and Donbass regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office informed, as per reports.

Meanwhile, during a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin said that Russia is open to negotiations with Ukraine. He said a settlement is possible in Ukraine with its demilitarization and denazification and recognition of Crimea, the Kremlin said. He also demanded Ukraine adopt a neutral status.

Kremlin mentioned that Macron expressed to Putin his hope for a speedy settlement of Ukrainian warfare through dialogue and negotiations with Kyiv.

Putin says Ukraine settlement only possible if:

Recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea

Demilitarization and denazification of Ukrainian state

Ensuring neutral status of Ukraine

The cease talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials came at a time when Moscow faces economic seclusion following its unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The purpose of these talks was immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian forces, Zelenskyy's office stated.

As Russia attacks Ukraine, the West retaliates with sanctions

The West has reacted sharply to Moscow's attack with several sanctions. The US has frozen assets of the Russian central bank and also sanctioned state investment fund. Several countries have also shut their airspace for Russian planes.

On Sunday, the EU also closed its airspace for Russian aircraft. "They won't be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU. Including the private jets of oligarchs," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said, adding that "Kremlin's media machine in EU" like Russia Today and Sputnik will be banned.

The EU, however, praised the leadership and bravery of President Zelenskyy and said that Europe will welcome Ukrainian refugees. "We support our Eastern Member States in hosting and taking care of these refugees," the EU chief said. Meanwhile, the EU has also agreed to supply fighter jets to the war-hit country.

Russa-Ukraine war

The determined Ukrainian forces on Monday slowed down the Russian advance as sanctions crippled the Russian economy. Airstrikes, shelling and explosions that disrupted life since the invasion began Thursday appeared to decline around Kyiv overnight after both countries agreed to meet.

Meanwhile, the exact death tolls in the war are unclear, but the United Nations human rights chief said 102 civilians have been killed and hundreds injured in five days of fighting warning that figure was likely extensive undercount and Ukraine's president said at least 16 children were among the dead. More than 500,000 people have fled the country since the invasion, another U.N. official said Monday among millions who have left their homes.

Image: AP