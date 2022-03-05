Ukraine-Russia War: 1.45 Mn People Have Fled Ukraine, Says UN Agency As War Enters Day 10

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, 1.45 million individuals have fled the war-torn nation since the conflict began, the International Organization for Migration announced on March 5. According to the statistics released by the UN Migration agency which cited information from government ministries in the countries where they arrived, 787,300 of them went to Poland. Further, Moldova received 228,700 refugees, Hungary 144,700, Romania 132,600, and Slovakia 100,500.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), people from 138 countries have crossed Ukraine's borders into neighbouring countries. Further, as the Russian attack intensifies, the United Nations Security Council will conduct an open meeting on Monday to discuss the increasing humanitarian situation in Ukraine. AP reported, according to diplomats, the United States and Albania requested the meeting, which will hear briefings from UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths and Catherine Russell, executive director of UNICEF, the UN children's organisation.

The council meeting will be followed by confidential deliberations on a draught resolution on the humanitarian crisis of millions of Ukrainians, which France and Mexico have spearheaded, the diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity since the meeting's negotiations have been private. On March 1, the United Nations announced an emergency appeal for $1.7 billion to meet the increasing humanitarian needs of both those who have fled Ukraine and those who remain.

It got $1.5 billion in commitments almost immediately, and it has encouraged that the pledges be converted into cash as soon as possible. According to the UN, 12 million people in Ukraine and four million people migrating to neighbouring countries would require humanitarian assistance in the coming months.

Ukraine-Russia war

On the tenth day of the invasion, Russia declared a brief ceasefire in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Ukraine, to allow residents to flee. President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is willing to talk to Ukraine provided all of its requests are met. Putin also disputed allegations that Russia was bombarding Ukrainian cities, calling the reports gross misinformation.

Meanwhile, Ukraine expects to have the third round of discussions with Russian officials this weekend, following the second round on Thursday. It is worth noting that on Friday, Russian soldiers took control of Europe's largest nuclear power facility, Zaporizhzhya, where a fire had erupted earlier in the day as a result of bombardment.

