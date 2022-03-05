Ukraine-Russia War: 6,222 Indians Evacuated From Romania, Moldova In Last 7 Days

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is currently overseeing the evacuation of Indian students amid the Ukraine-Russia war, on Saturday informed that over 6,222 stranded Indian citizens were evacuated from Romania and Moldova in the last seven days. He further informed that he got a new airport to operate flights in Suceava, which is 50 km from the border, instead of transporting Indian students to Bucharest, which is 500 km from the border.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister wrote, "Update on #OperationGanga in Romania & Moldova: - Evacuated 6222 Indians in the last 7 days - Got a new airport to operate flights in Suceava (50 km from border) instead of transporting students to Bucharest (500 km from border) - 1050 students to be sent home in the next 2 days." In his next tweet, Scindia added, "In the last 7 days, a total of 29 flights from Romania along have flown our students back to India. Jai Hind!"

On Friday, the Union Minister met Vasile Carare, the Mayor of Milisauti city, which is close to the Romania-Ukraine border. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Scindia informed that the duo discussed the evacuation operations led by the local authorities on the ground. He further stated that both sides committed to integrating their efforts with the Indian Embassy for seamless coordination.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs, on Friday, informed that over 20,000 stranded Indian nations have been evacuated from the affected region since the first advisory. MEA Arindam Bagchi also highlighted that Eastern Ukraine remains a region of concern.

Russia announces partial ceasefire in Ukraine

Furthermore, on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a partial ceasefire in Ukraine. Moscow announced its decision to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Following heaving shelling in major cities of Ukraine, in an emotional speech on the 10th day of the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. In his nighttime address, President Zelensky said, "All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity. The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone."