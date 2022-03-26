Last Updated:

Ukraine-Russia War: Aftermath Of Airstrikes In Ukraine's Irpin Captured On Camera; Watch

Amidst the relentless Russia's offensive in Ukraine, a video has emerged showing the aftermath of airstrikes in Irpin, which is located in Kyiv Oblast.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala

Image: Republic World/AP


Amidst the relentless Russia's offensive in Ukraine, a video has emerged showing the aftermath of airstrikes in Irpin, which is located on the Irpin River in Kyiv Oblast next to the capital city of Kyiv in northern Ukraine. The visuals show the city is completely destroyed, including the residential areas. Several vehicles, numerous residential and administrative buildings have come under the Russian shelling which has resulted in the heavy fog coming out. 

Russia has been intensifying its attack on its neighbouring country with each passing day. Ukraine has informed that Russia was continuing its full-scale armed aggression against the country and relocation of additional units of the Eastern Military District to the territory was underway. 

Ukraine claims Russia preparing to capture Popasna, Rubizhne

As the Russia-Ukraine war transcended into its second month, Ukraine has alleged that Vladimir Putin-led country was preparing to capture the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne, and was moving to attack Severodonetsk. Russia has reportedly declared the three cities, which are located in the Luhansk Oblast of Ukraine, as an independent region. 

READ | Francis Ford Coppola opens up on Russia-Ukraine conflict, opines on solution to end war

On March 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed, "In the Volyn direction, the enemy does not carry out offensive actions. At the same time, there is a withdrawal from the points of permanent deployment of units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus to landfills. In the Polissya direction, the enemy continues to shell settlements, does not carry out active offensive operations." He added that Moscow was focusing its main efforts on mainting the previously occupied frontiers. 

READ | Russia conducts military drills on disputed Japan-claimed Kuril islands

Joe Biden holds key meeting with Poland's President

US President Joe Biden has held a key meeting with Poland's President Andrzej Duda at Presidential Palace in Warsaw. During the meeting, he affirmed "stability in Europe is very important, NATO remains completely united." Biden also received Guard of Honour at Presidential Palace. He is also scheduled to meet two of the Ukrainian top diplomats along with Duda. 

READ | UK Defence Ministry issues Intelligence updates; 'Russia continues to use heavy firepower'

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Llyod J Austin III in Poland. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "This special 2+2 format allows us to seek practical decisions in both political and defence spheres in order to fortify Ukraine’s ability to fight back Russian aggression."

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian refugees' displacement to Poland begins to decline

 

READ | Ukraine claims Russia's 'main focus' to capture Popasna, Rubizhne & Severodonetsk

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Ukraine, Russia, Russia-Ukraine War
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND