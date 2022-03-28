Ukraine-Russia War: Aftermath Of Russian Shelling In Ukraine's Kyiv Airfield Captured

On the 33rd day of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a video has surfaced depicting the aftermath of the incessant shelling by the Russian armed forces in Kyiv's airfield region. The shocking visuals accessed by Republic shows the Russian aggression in the airfield region has resulted in a heavy black fog coming out. Russian troops are currently over 30 kilometres away from Kyiv and they have been intensifying their invasion of the suburban areas of the city as well.

Numerous videos have surfaced online indicating the aftermath of the Russian attacks and bombardments, including in residential areas. So far, they have not been able to encircle Kyiv completely despite multiple attempts since the onset of the war.

Sixth-round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine delayed

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, on Monday, stated that the sixth round of peace talks between the two neighbouring countries are unlikely to commence on Monday, March 28, but could happen on Tuesday instead. He further added there are no plans for face-to-face interaction between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after talks in Istanbul.

After the last round of peace talks, Peskov had asserted that no ceasefire decision was reached between the two warring sides and that the discussions observed no significant progress. He further accused Kyiv of stalling truce talks by putting forth unacceptable proposals.

Russia to convert oil payments of 'unfriendly nations' to Rubles by March 31

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin on Monday has announced March 31 as the deadline for switching the currency of payment for gas supplies to the Ruble. At a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Bank of Russia, and the company Gazprom, Putin declared that the “unfriendly countries” must adhere to the list of instructions published by the Kremlin to avert the gas supply cuts.