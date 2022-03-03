Ukraine-Russia War: At Least 22 Civilians Killed In Chernihiv Bombardment; Rescue Underway

As the Russian military intensified its offensive in Ukraine's Chernihiv city by bombarding a residential area, reports stated that at least 22 civilians were killed. The number, reports further said, can rise as rescuers are presently searching the debris for more bodies. In the bombardment, many apartment buildings were damaged, windows were broken, walls, roofs, balconies were damaged, walls and ceilings were destroyed in some places.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ukrainian military had destroyed the Russian column of military vehicles in Chernihiv city. Ukraine's foreign ministry, meanwhile, claimed that the country's armed forces have killed almost 9,000 Russian troops and destroyed a large number of arms and artilleries including 900 armoured vehicles, 90 artillery pieces, 31 choppers, 30 aircraft, 217 tanks and 374 vehicles.

Zelenskyy urges int'l community to speak to Putin

Meanwhile, addressing the media, the Ukrainian President said that he and the rest of the Ukrainians cannot be stateless, and added that they cannot continue the war. Zelenskyy urged the world to show its strength without indulging in a war.

"A lot of people died in Babi Yar (tv tower). The Russians killed so many people. Not just Russia, Belarus is also bombing Ukraine and killing the people. How many lives do you want? We will wait and count for it. Tell me, please. The world is too late in supporting Ukraine, the countries have united today but it is a pity, said the Ukrainian President. "It's not I want to talk to Putin. I have to talk to Putin," he said, adding, "The world has to talk to Putin. There is no other way out."

However, Putin has said that 'the goal of Russia's operation in Ukraine' will be achieved in any case. Ukraine's 'demilitarization and neutral status' is the goal of Russia's invasion, Putin reiterated.

Second round of talks underway

Meanwhile, the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks has begun in Belarus on Thursday. On Sunday, both nations agreed to hold the first round of peace talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border (Gomel). In the first round of talks, Ukraine demanded a ceasefire and immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from its land. With no breakthrough, the two sides agreed on 2nd round of talks.