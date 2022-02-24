Ukraine-Russia War: Captain Amarinder Singh Urges Centre Ensure Safe Return Of Indians

Former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh urged the Indian government to safely evacuate all Indians from Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. The former Punjab CM tweeted tagging EAM S. Jaishankar, appealing to him to put all mechanisms to ensure the safety of Indians in Ukraine.

Given the precarious situation developing in Ukraine, I urge the Govt. of India to put all mechanisms in place for the safe and early return of all our nationals stuck there. @DrSJaishankar — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 24, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

Earlier, Russia had ordered military operations in Ukraine, this has concerned many Indian politicians as all have hoped that Indians would bring back safely. The Union government has announced that it is keeping a close watch on the developing situation. As per sources, the Indian government is focussing on the safety and security of the Indians trapped in the crisis-hit nation. In order to provide maximum support to the Indian nationals trapped in Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs had expanded its control room in Delhi and has made it operational on a 24x7 basis.

Indian embassy issues advisory

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv issued a fresh advisory in which they informed that new arrangements are being made to shift Indians to the western side of Ukraine. The embassy informed the force to make new arrangements is due to Ukrain closing its airspace and cancelling all special flights. The embassy issued multiple helplines and asked the Indians to carry their passports. The union government has kept Indian Air Force and Air India flights on standby seeing the rising tension in Ukraine due to Russia's military operation.