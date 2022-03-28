Ukraine-Russia War: Chechen Forces Say They Captured Ukrainian Soldier Dressed As Civilian

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, Chechen forces claimed that they captured a Ukrainian soldier dressed as a civilian. As per visuals accessed by Republic TV, the Chechen forces have demanded that the captured Ukrainian soldier provide full assistance to them with comprehensive information on the deployment of other Ukrainian soldiers.

Chechen forces have been claiming that they have captured big cities of Ukraine including Mariupol. The Ramzan Kadyrov led- Chechen troops have been identified as members of the Russian National Guard, a paramilitary internal security force that purportedly communicates directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in March, Kadyrov had claimed to have deployed at least 12,000 Chechen soldiers in Ukraine to support the invasion. However, the Kadyrovites have suffered heavy losses in the conflict and are being sent back to Moscow.

Earlier this month, Ukraine's National Security and Defense Secretary Oleksiy Danilov had confirmed that a group of Chechen assassins were sent to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "An elite group of Kadyrov forces unit who planned to kill Zelenskyy was destroyed. This is our land. Get out of here," said Danilov.

Next round of Ukraine-Russia negotiations to be held in Turkey

Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul are unlikely to start on Monday. It may take place on Tuesday instead, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov informed. He added that there are no plans for a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy after talks in Istanbul.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also held a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, on Sunday and the two had agreed for Istanbul to host the talks. It is important to note that Russia and Ukraine have not managed to make a breakthrough in their initial top-level talks on March 10 in Antalya.

Russia’s foreign minister said on Monday that the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine could meet for talks only after the key elements of a potential deal are negotiated. Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that “the meeting is necessary once we have clarity regarding solutions on all key issues.”