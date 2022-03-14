Ukraine-Russia War: Donetsk People's Republic Troops Fight Ukraine's Forces Near Mariupol

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered the 19th day and with each passing day, Russian troops continue intense shelling in the major cities of its neighbouring country. In the latest development, Donetsk People's Republic troops were reported fighting near Mariupol where Ukrainian units are stationed.

Earlier, locals said the national battalion was blocking corridors near the city which was organised by Russia. In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, one can see how Donetsk's troops are stationed near Mariupol, which has witnessed intense firing and shelling in the last few days. As per the Russian media, Ukrainian missile wreckage has fallen in the Donetsk region, killing over 20 civilians including children.

Russia-Ukraine war: Fourth round of peace talks underway

As the war escalates, the fourth round of peace negotiations between the two countries has begun virtually on Monday. Earlier in the day, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podolyak, on Twitter, provided details of the meeting. "Again. Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly functioning. A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results…(Sic)", he said.

Later, Pofolyak tweeted, "The parties actively express their specified positions. Communication is being held yet it’s hard. The reason for the discord is too different political systems."

The parties actively express their specified positions. Communication is being held yet it’s hard. The reason for the discord is too different political systems. 🇺🇦 is a free dialogue within the society & an obligatory consensus. 🇷🇺 is an ultimatum suppression of its own society pic.twitter.com/O00fnCd1WP — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 14, 2022

Also, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani are also holding bilateral talks in Moscow. the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that both leaders are expected to discuss the prevailing situation in Ukraine. Last week, Lavrov also met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and discussed the situation, but no agreement on ceasefire could be reached.

Rescue Ops Underway in Obolon

As a part of Russia's military advancements, they have severely struck Obolon, which is a residential district in Kyiv Oblast. Rescue operations were underway as authorities doused fires in once fully functioning skyscrapers, and cleared roads to evacuate citizens. Emergency forces were seen providing necessary medical services to people injured in the attacks.

It is pertinent to mention here that the war has continued for three weeks now and both countries are witnessing depletion in the resources, including manpower, weaponry inter alia. Numerous pictures and videos have been surfacing online depicting the magnitude of destruction.