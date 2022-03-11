Ukraine-Russia War: Drone From Ukraine Warzone Crashes Into Croatian Territory; Watch

Amid the raging war between Russia and Ukraine, the Croatian administration on Friday claimed that a drone from the Ukraine war zone has crashed in the outskirts of the country. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, the said drone can be seen crashed in Croatia, which is located in Central and Southeast Europe. The drone, which was reportedly flying from the Ukrainian war zone, crashed in the territory, resulting in a huge blast. Various reports suggest that a criminal investigation will be initiated by the concerned authorities and the matter will be looked into. Moreover, no casualties are reported so far.

The neighbouring countries have also come into the foray of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict ever since there was a serious escalation on the ground by the Russian troops as well. The countries have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and have imposed various sanctions.

Earlier, several videos were shared by the Russian Defence Military claiming it has shot down a Ukrainian drone. There has also been information warfare between the two neighbouring countries as the Ukrainian armed forces have also released videos where they can be seen retaliating and seizing Russian tanks.

POTUS Joe Biden to suspend normal trade ties with Russia

As per Sputnik, US President Joe Biden is set to propose to suspend normal trade ties with Russia on Friday. According to reports, the move will clear the way for increasing tariffs on Russian imports in the latest push by Washington DC and its allies to pressurise Moscow to withdraw troops from Ukraine. It is to mention that the House on Wednesday approved a massive spending bill that would rush USD 13.6 billion in US assistance to battered Ukraine and its European allies. Biden will also announce actions against Russia over the war in Ukraine at 8.45 pm IST.

Furthermore, President Putin has approved bringing 'volunteer' fighters from the Middle East and elsewhere to join Russia's war in Ukraine. Moscow said that the fighters would include those who fought the Islamic State group, a clear reference to the war in Syria. Russian Defense Minister Shoigu has said that more than16,000 volunteers from the Middle East are ready to come to help the DPR and LPR.

UNHCR says Civilian casualties keep rising in Ukraine war

The UN human rights office says it has documented 549 civilian deaths and 957 injuries so far following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying the toll and general human suffering are rising. On the other hand, World Health Organisation (WHO) has also verified 29 attacks on health care facilities, workers and ambulances in the hostilities, including a high-profile one on a maternity hospital in southeastern Mariupol on Wednesday, March 9.