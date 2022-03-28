Ukraine-Russia War: EU Commission Says 'EU Values Not For Sale, Golden Passports Illegal'

In a significant development amidst the ravaging Ukraine war, the European Commission, in a big statement on Monday, asserted that European values are not for sale and that they consider the sale of citizenship through 'golden passports' illegal under European law. The Commission further added that this poses "serious risks" to their country and all European countries concerned should "end their investor citizenship schemes immediately."

"The EU Commission just adopted a recommendation urging the Member States to immediately repeal any existing 'golden passport' schemes. The Commission also asks the Members States to assess whether the citizenship previously granted to Russian or Belarusian nationals on the EU sanction list in connection with the war in Ukraine should be withdrawn," the Commission said.

It added, "With regards to investor resident schemes, the Member States should immediately withdraw or refuse the renewal of permits granted to Russians or Belarusian nations subject to sanctions, The Member States should also suspend the issues of residence permits to all Russians and Belarusian nationals who are subject to EU sanctions in connection to the Ukrainian war."

Meanwhile, the ravaging Russia-Ukraine war has entered its second month recently, with a peace agreement still not in reach.

Meanwhile, the ravaging Russia-Ukraine war has entered its second month recently, with a peace agreement still not in reach. Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul are unlikely to commence Monday, but could happen on Tuesday instead. He further added there are no plans for face-to-face interaction between Putin and Zelensky after talks in Istanbul. It is crucial for the aforementioned peace talks between the leaders to be held face-to-face as the warring sides have failed to reach common ground on a ceasefire agreement as of yet.

Czech citizens protest in Prague criticising Putin

Moreover, expressing solidarity with the war-ravaged ex-Soviet state and protesting against Vladimir Putin, civilians took to streets in Czech Republic's Prague city. The demonstrators also raised placards censuring the Russian President. As per local media reports in Prague and statements from the government of the Czech Republic, around three lakh people have sought refuge in Prague after fleeing from the war-torn Ukraine.