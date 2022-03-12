Ukraine-Russia War: EU Delegation Meets Ukrainian Parliamentarians; 'You Will Win'

As the war between Russia and Ukraine escalates with each passing day, European Union delegations, on Saturday, March 12, met Ukraine parliamentarians. The delegations from the five countries- Romania, Germany, Spain, Slovakia and Lithuania met the Ukraine parliamentarians to show solidarity as the former Soviet nation continues to fight Russia. EU leaders have been calling on NATO to get involved militarily, but NATO continues to prevent its countries from direct involvement in the country.

These EU nations have been standing with Ukraine since the first day of Russia's invasion and they have been appealing to the leaders to help Ukraine. These leaders visited Ukraine to show solidarity. The EU nations are not only accommodating hundreds of thousands of refugees but also monitoring the situation by going on the ground and trying to gather more help for Ukraine.

Members of the EU parliament in the video shared can be heard saying, "People in Mariupol, we from the EU Parliament are here and we are thinking of you. We are feeling with you. We are feeling the same pain as you feel in Mariupol. I can assure you the hearts in Germany, as well as the hearts in the EU, are with you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all the time. We know Mariupol, you will survive and you will win. Putin will be down. Stay strong. The message to the Mayor of Mariupol, You're the bravest guy we've ever seen. You're a real hero, stay courageous."

Russia has threatened military operation on Finland and Sweden days after the invasion of Ukraine in the guise of 'denazifying' the country. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister said that Finland and Sweden joining North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) could have both political and military repercussions. It should be noted that Sweden and Finland are the only two non-NATO members among the eight Baltic and Nordic nations, and Moscow's attack on Kyiv has forced both countries in favour of joining the alliance.

Furthermore, in a key development, Belarus is ready to participate in the negotiation process to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Saturday. So far, three rounds of talks have been held between Moscow and Kyiv, which have not made much headway, apart from the announcement of brief ceasefires and the establishment of humanitarian corridors. "Belarus is ready to participate in the negotiation process to resolve the conflict in Ukraine if asked to do so," Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei was quoted by Tass news agency as saying.