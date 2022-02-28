Ukraine-Russia War: EU Vows To Stand By Ukraine; Asks Russia To De-escalate At UNGA

Amid heightened tensions in Ukraine, UN Secretary-General António Guterres addressed a special emergency United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on Monday. At the UNGA emergency meeting in the Ukraine crisis, the European Union representative said that the EU will continue to stand by Ukraine and will continue to provide 'financial and humanitarian support'.

The EU representative at UNGA said, "EU will continue to stand by Ukraine including financial, humanitarian support. Russia has turned its back to peace. We call on Russia to de-escalate & avoid any action that can risk nuclear power plants in Ukraine. Russia should cease its operation & withdraw its forces."

EU will continue to stand by #Ukraine including financial, humanitarian support. Russia has turned its back to peace. We call on Russia to de-escalate & avoid any action that can risk nuclear power plants in Ukraine. Russia should cease its operation & withdraw its forces: EU Rep pic.twitter.com/8tTHc2iTcN — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

UN chief calls for restraint

At the 11th UNGA emergency meeting, UN Secretary-General Guterres said, "We call for an immediate ceasefire by all parties; exercise maximum restraint and initiate dialogue. Diplomacy and dialogue must prevail. Escalating violence is resulting in civilians' death. Enough is Enough, soldiers need to move back to barracks, civilians must be protected."

"As of today, 352 people, including 16 children killed on the Ukraine side. These numbers growing nonstop, shelling continues. Russian troops are suffering, already lost over 1000s of manpower. Stop this offensive against Ukraine. We demand Russia to unconditionally withdraw its forces and demand full compliance with international humanitarian law," Ukraine Representative said at the UNGA meeting.

Russia justifies invasion

Justifying Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision of war, the Russian envoy said that the worsening suffering on residents of Donbas has drawn 'no compassion' from the West and it is like the people of LPR and DPR 'don't exist for them'. The Russian rep added, "The Russian Federation did not begin these hostilities. They were unleashed by Ukraine residents, dissenters. Russians are seeking to end this war."

As Russia attacked Ukraine government at the UNGA meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, signed an application for Ukraine to become a member of the European Union. Earlier on the day, Zelenskyy had urged the EU to grant his country 'immediate' membership, as Russia's attack against the pro-Western country went on into its fifth day.

In a video address, the 44-year-old said, "We appeal to the European Union for the immediate accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure. Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I’m sure it’s fair. I’m sure it’s possible." He added that 16 children had lost their lives during the first four days of Moscow’s invasion and another 45 were wounded as he hailed 'Ukrainian heroes'.