Ukraine-Russia War: Explosion At Kharkiv's TV Tower Now After Kyiv And Lysychansk

With Russia looking to close in on Kyiv and take over the big Ukrainian cities, the Russian troops on Wednesday hit the TV Tower in Kharkiv and detonated the ammunition dump. Resulting in a massive blast, the detonation devolved into a mushroom-cloud lasting several seconds as the Russian aggression continued to the 7th day. It is also the third TV tower to come under attack this way, after its counterparts in Kyiv and Lysychansk in just the last 18 hours.

The second-largest city of Ukraine, Kharkiv has witnessed multiple attacks at the hands of Russia. In the last 24 hours, Ukraine's intelligence agency SBU office, a regional police department building has been attacked. Besides, several residential buildings of Ukraine's Kharkiv have come under attack. This is contrary to Russia's claim that its forces are only targeting military establishments.

Addressing the issue in the European Parliament on Tuesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed Vladimir Putin, Russia's President, for his hypocrisy. " Putin says they are only targeting the military establishment- yesterday 16 children were killed. The city has the largest number of universities. The youth is bright and smart there. We are fighting just for our land and our freedom," he had said.

Russia ready for talks with Ukraine

A Kremlin spokesperson Wednesday stated that today evening, a Russian delegation will be ready to continue talks with Ukrainian officials regarding the war. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that in the second half of the day, Russia's delegation will be in place to await Ukrainian negotiators.

However, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba while maintaining that Ukraine too is ready for the second round of negotiations with Russia, added 'but not ready to adopt ultimatums'.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first round of talks concluded on Monday. During the first round, the sides wandered through all agenda topics in detail and found several points where similar stances could be projected and agreed to continue the negotiation process, according to reports.