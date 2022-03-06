Ukraine-Russia War: Humanitarian Situation In Mariupol Now 'catastrophic', Claims MSF

On Saturday, a top official from Doctors Without Borders (MSF) cautioned that the humanitarian situation in the southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol is "catastrophic" and that residents must be evacuated (March 5). The city has been under siege by Russian soldiers near the Russian border, and a Saturday ceasefire intended to allow people to flee failed to materialise. Laurent Ligozat, MSF's emergency coordinator in Ukraine, expressed his fears regarding the safety of people in the city during an interview.

The humanitarian situation in Mariupol, he said, is "catastrophic," and MSF staff are urgently attempting to stay safe as heavy attacks continue and food supplies run perilously short. He also stated that no humanitarian supplies can be brought into the city. He went on to say that this isn't the first time they've seen war. They've been through it before, when Donetsk split into government and separatist-controlled territory eight years ago, cutting them off from many towns and cities across the contact line.

He added, "In such desperate circumstances, one would think that the only option people have is to escape. But it is not as simple as it sounds. For many of our staff, Mariupol is home, where they have families and friends. They have memories and feelings attached to the place. They know that if they leave the city now, they may never come back, they may never see their homes. So, they know it’s a life-altering choice for them."

Russia Ukraine war: Russia resumes offensive actions in Mariupol

The mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, stated on Saturday that the city has been without electricity for five days and that there is no water left. He also stated that they have not been able to recover the bodies, despite the fact that airstrikes have been hammering the city for the sixth day in a row. The mayor also stated that there were no mobile networks and that they had lost their reserve water supply as a result of the Russian bombardment on Mariupol, leaving the city completely without water.

The truce was established by Russia's Defense Ministry in order to open a humanitarian corridor, allowing the city's 450,000 residents to begin leaving by bus and private cars. However, Ukrainian officials announced a postponement of the evacuation, claiming that the Russian shelling of the city and its vicinity had persisted. Later, Russia announced that "offensive actions" had resumed, with each side blaming the other for the ceasefire's failure.

