Ukraine-Russia War: IAEA Conduct Talks With Ukraine To Ensure Safety Of Nuclear Facilities

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi on Wednesday, conducted consultations in order to address an overnight request from Ukraine's nuclear regulator to extend immediate assistance to ensure the safety of Chernobyl NPP and other nuclear facilities in the country. He said that the work of the agency at this time of uncertainty in Ukraine is indispensable.

While addressing the Board of Governors, Mariano Grossi said, "The IAEA's unique mandate makes it the sole independent international technical organisation providing regular updates on the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities. At a time of great uncertainty, this aspect of the IAEA's work is indispensable."

"The best action to ensure the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities and its people would be for this armed conflict to end now," he added. IAEA is the centre for cooperation in the nuclear field, promoting the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technology.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the emergency session of UNGA called Russia's decision of putting the nuclear deterrence forces as 'special alert' as a 'chilling development'.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, the 193-member United Nations General Assembly, on Wednesday, voted on the resolution titled 'aggression against Ukraine' after hearing 120 speeches. India, China, Iran, Pakistan and 30 others abstained from voting against Russia at the UNGA. Of the total votes, 141 were in favour of the resolution, 5 against, 35 abstentions. India is yet to address the UNGA on the reason for its vote.

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia intensified its attacks on Ukrainian cities for the seventh day now. In Kharkiv, Russia continued striking the regional place, intelligence headquarters, residential and administrative buildings. Moscow has defended a strike on the main TV tower in Kyiv. While addressing the UNGA, the Russian ambassador also defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine by saying that they are not attacking civilians. Furthermore, the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine has been postponed to Thursday as the Ukrainian delegation is yet to arrive for negotiations.

Amid Russia's continued attacks upon Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, claimed that the country's armed forces have killed almost 6,000 Russians so far. Earlier, the Ukrainian General Staff had stated that more than 5,840 Russian forces were killed, alongside 211 tanks and 862 armoured vehicles destroyed.