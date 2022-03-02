Ukraine-Russia War: India Asserts Issue Of Human Rights Need To Be Pursued With Dialogue

India, while addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) meeting on Tuesday, March 1, maintained its neutral stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and asserted that human rights need to be pursued with dialogues.

Speaking at the meeting on Tuesday, India highlighted that the UNHRC has continued to grapple with ideological and political divide but added that the "review of UNHRC is imperative for the protection of human rights."

India also underscored the issue of terrorism at the global level and shed light on its commitment to human rights and how it provided COVID-19 vaccines to over 150 countries during the pandemic. India was among 13 countries out of 47 that abstained from voting at the UNHRC to hold an urgent debate on Ukraine that will also consider a resolution for a probe into alleged human rights violations.

On the other hand, five countries - Russia, China, Eritrea, Cuba and Venezuela - voted against the debate, whereas 29 voted in favour, thus passing the vote.

India abstains from voting at UNSC

Earlier on February 28, India abstained from voting at a procedural vote in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to hold an emergency session on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The vote sought to authorise an emergency meeting on the ongoing crisis gained the support of 11 countries while China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained from voting on the resolution.

"It is regrettable that the situation in Ukraine has worsened further since the council last convened on this matter," said India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine. He, however, welcomed the decision of Russian and Ukrainian diplomats to hold a meeting in Belarus to stop the ongoing war.

