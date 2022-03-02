Ukraine-Russia War: Indian Student Chandan Jindal Dies Due To Natural Causes, Informs MEA

A second Indian student was reported dead in Ukraine on Wednesday amid the Russian invasion. The student, identified as Chandan Jindal was studying at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsia Ukraine. Jindal had suffered an Ischemic stroke, after which he was admitted to Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia, where he breathed his last.

Confirming Jindal's death, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi said, "The death is due to natural causes. He was admitted to the hospital for quite a long time, in fact, his family was also there with him in Ukraine. Our condolences are with the family for his demise."

Before Jindal, an Indian student- Naveen Shekhrappa- tragically lost his life in the shelling in Ukraine's second-largest city amid the Russian invasion on Tuesday. Shekhrappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University

#Watch | Chandan Jindal, an Indian national in Ukraine's Vinnytsia lost his life due to natural causes. His family members are also in Ukraine: Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson pic.twitter.com/zeH0V9k124 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

India's evacuation efforts

On February 26, announced its evacuation plan 'Operation Ganga' to bring back all the stranded Indian nationals to safety. On February 27, the Ministry of External Affairs created a new Twitter handle dedicated exclusively for 'Operation Ganga'. The bio of the handle, which has already been verified by the microblogging site reads, "Official account of Operation Ganga- to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine."

On the handle, there have been pinned helpline numbers of 24x7 Control Centres set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Hungary, Poland, Romania and the Slovak Republic.

As part of Operations Ganga, 46 flights up until March 8 has been scheduled. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that among the flights planned, 29 are from Bucharest, 10 from Budapest, six from Rzeszow, and one from Kosice. Till now, 9 special flights of Air India, IndiGo and Spice have brought back over 2,012 Indian nationals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to be holding a briefing on the evacuation efforts twice every day. Moreover, he has sent four of the Union Ministers to facilitate evacuation efforts of stranded Indian nationals. Among the Ministers sent are Hardeep Singh Puri (Hungry), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Romania), General VK Singh (Poland) and Kiren Rijiju (Slovakia).