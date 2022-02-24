Ukraine-Russia War: India's Embassy In Kyiv To Remain Open; Ambassador Advises Indians

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine began as foretold, the Ambassador of India to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy, stated that the situation in Ukraine is tense and unknown, informing further that the airspace is closed, train services are disrupted, and the roads are congested; however, the Embassy in Kyiv will remain open. He advised the Indian nationals to remain in their familiar surroundings and return to their habitation areas if they are not. The Ambassador said that those who are stranded in Kyiv should contact their friends in the city, as well as other members of the community, to find a place to stay temporarily.

'Embassy continues to operate round the clock': Indian Ambassador to Ukraine

In a video address, Satpathy stated, "I am speaking to you right now from Ukraine. The Embassy of India in Kyiv continues to operate round the clock. Today morning, we woke up to the news that Kyiv is under attack. The whole Ukraine is under attack. This has ofcourse raised a lot of anxiety, uncertainity and created tension in the air. I would like to assure all of you that the Embassy of India continues to operate round the clock, looking out for safety and security of all Indians here. With the news of the war, the airspace has been blocked, therefore our special flights have been affected, roads are also chocked, and train services have been disrupted."

"In this scenario, my advice to all of you is to stay wherever you are, in your normal areas of habitation. If you are in transit, please go back to your normal areas of habitation, and if you are stranded in Kyiv, reach out to your friends, families, Indian community members and the Indian embassy. Be in touch with your authorities, recarding the safety and security of Indian citizens. The Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian Embassy are fully alert to the situation and working out to see how we can evacuate our citizens through the neighbouring countries along the western borders of Ukraine. This times are uncertain, so it is important to be calm, alerted and take neccessary precautions that are important," he added.

Embassy Asks Indian Nationals To Head To Shelters

Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Kyiv has issued another advisory for the Indian students and citizens residing in Ukraine. Ukraine has announced martial law amid the Russian attack, which has made travel difficult in the country. The Embassy acknowledged the martial law and claimed that they are in contact with the local establishments to accommodate students who are stranded in Kyiv and need a place to stay.