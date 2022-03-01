As the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine enters its sixth day, heart-wrenching videos from the war-torn country are being widely shared on the internet leading to worldwide condemnation of Moscow's unjustified aggression. A recent video has gone viral on social media depicting a veteran interpreter bursting into tears while translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech for a German news outlet. While interpreting the Ukrainian President's speech, the translator, who is yet to be recognised, could be heard starting to choke up in the emotional video shared on Twitter.

The interpreter could be heard saying, "Russia is on the path of evil. Russia must lose its voice in the United Nations," as per The Hill. She then began to struggle as she continued to translate the speech. "Ukraine, we definitely know... what we are defending,” she continued but her voice began to break, and she tried to calm herself down. After a little pause, she quietly apologised and went off the air.

The netizens expressed their anguish over the ongoing war as soon as the video went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "It’s touching despite not understanding either of them. The English translation is needed too [sic]." "I’ve found myself crying many times the last few days. Crying because I am so angry over what is happening in Ukraine. I’ve also cried over the demonstration of love /courage from the Ukrainian people for their nation. I don’t understand why Ukraine hasn’t been accepted in NATO [sic]," another user wrote. "Translator: Never stop being a human, a woman and a mother. Ukraine is fighting, the president is fighting. It is horror! No sorries. No sorries [sic]", expressed a third.

Russia-Ukraine war

It should be mentioned here that after weeks of escalating tensions, Russia launched a special military operation on February 24 in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Ukraine's foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba denounced barbaric missile strikes by Russian troops in Kharkiv. He also accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of war crimes and urged the world leaders to "do more" in order to stop the war atrocities inside Ukraine's soil. Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) stated it will provide space intelligence data on the invading troops to Ukraine as part of its continued support to Kyiv against the Russian attack.

