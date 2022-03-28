Ukraine-Russia War: Irpin Mayor Markushyn Claims Region Liberated From Russian Forces

In a major development concerning the ongoing war, Ukraine on Monday claimed to have acquired full control of Irpin, which is located near the capital city, Kyiv. According to The Kyiv Independent, Irpin mayor Oleksandr Markushyn shared a video on Telegram, making the announcement. In the video, the mayor can be heard saying, "We have good news today- Irpin has been liberated." However, Markushyn further added, "We understand that there will be more attacks on our town and we will defend it courageously."

It is pertinent to mention here that Irpin has been one of the hotspots where Russian troops have been intensifying their attacks with each passing day. The Russian military, on Friday, had declared that the first phase of 'military operation' was over and the focus was now on liberating Donbas region.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, stated that Ukraine could declare neutrality, potentially accept a compromise on contested areas in the country’s east, and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace “without delay.” He said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia’s leader could end the war. "It's impossible to make Russia give up the territory completely," he admitted.

However, Ukraine has alleged Russia was planning to split the country into two along the lines of two Koreas. Ukraine's intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said, "After a failure to capture Kyiv and remove Ukraine's government, Putin is changing his main operational directions. These are south and east."

The allegations come amid the proposed face-to-face peace talks between the two neighbouring countries in Turkey. A plane carrying members of a Russian delegation has landed in Istanbul ahead of talks with Ukrainian negotiators aimed at ending the month-long war. Turkey’s private DHA news agency said the Russian government plane landed at Istanbul Airport on Monday. The face-to-face talks between the two sides are scheduled to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that it is important to hold physical talks as no progress has been made in negotiations so far.