Ukraine-Russia War: Kermlin Declares 'high Terrorist Threat Level' In Belgorod Region

A high terror alert was declared in the Belgorod region, Russia effective between April 11-25. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on his Telegram channel that "a yellow terrorist threat level has been declared starting from today and till April 25." The yellow level requires expert coordination by the authorities, law enforcement, and the population to remain vigilant and deter the risks. "There is no reason for fear. Close cooperation is all that is needed," Gladkov said in a Telegram post.

Russians were advised to avoid crowded places, pay attention to suspicious strangers and vehicles in residential areas, and report unidentified or suspicious objects to the authorities. They were also asked to carry ID proof at all times on the streets and while using urban transportation. Separately, a high alert was declared in the Central Federal District, Bryansk, and Kursk regions and two districts of the Voronezh Region that border Ukraine.

'Possible provocations by Ukrainian nationalists'; Russians warn citizens

In Kursk, Governor Roman Starovoit announced the “yellow” level of terrorist threat in a Telegram post as he said that there was intel of “possible provocations by Ukrainian nationalists.” Furthermore, he informed, "This is the second level of danger out of three. In this regard, control points of observation have already been established in the region, where the military and police will be located. The authorities will also increase patrolling of settlements." He asked the Russian citizens to “be vigilant” and report suspicious-looking persons or objects.

Authorities in Kursk region reported heavy mortar shelling of the border post in the Elizavetovka area which was launched from the Ukrainian side. Starovoit in a notification on Telegram said that the Russian border guards and the military troops intercepted the shelling. No casualties were reported. Meanwhile, in a first, Ukraine's Azov Regiment reported that Russian troops used a "toxic substance of unknown origin" against the Ukrainian military and civilians in the city of Mariupol.

"The victims suffered from respiratory failure and vestibulo-attack syndrome," they said, notifying about the possible use of a chemical weapon. The Mayor of the Ukrainian port city alleged that more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian siege of his city. The overall death toll could surpass 20,000, he said, adding that weeks of attack have left bodies of Mariupol’s people “carpeted through the streets.”