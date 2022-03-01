Ukraine-Russia War: Kiren Rijiju Leaves For Slovakia To Evacuate Indian Students Safely

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday before leaving for Slovakia said that the team will be coordinating the overall evacuation operation. He added that their priority would be to bring the stranded Indian nationals back home safely. The Minister said, "We'll be coordinating the overall evacuation operation in Slovakia & will seek co-operation from their government regarding visas for our students coming from Ukraine. Our top priority would be to bring them back safely."

We'll be coordinating the overall evacuation operation in Slovakia & will seek co-operation from their government regarding visas for our students coming from Ukraine. Our top priority would be to bring them back safely: Union minister Kiren Rijiju before leaving for Slovakia pic.twitter.com/8GmegUub2J — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

On Monday, the Indian government decided that four Union Ministers- Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (retd) UK Singh will travel to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation of Indian nations in war-torn Ukraine. Scindia will travel to Romania and Moldova, Rijiju will look at Slovakia, Puri will go to Hungary and Gen (retd) Singh will be in Poland to manage the safe evacuation of Indians.

This decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Monday in order to review the ongoing evacuation process. The four ministers will travel to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine as special envoys of India.

Russia Invades Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its sixth day today, March 1, more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were reported dead after Russian artillery hit a military base in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, Okhtyrka. On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. On Monday, Ukrainian and Russian officials concluded a critical round of talks near the border with Belarus. President Vladimir Putin put forth conditions on ending Russia's offensive after his forces shelled Ukraine's Kharkiv, claiming lives of at least 11 people. Meanwhile, Ukraine has demanded the retreat of all Russian forces during talks between Kyiv and Moscow at the Belarus border.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@drjaishankar