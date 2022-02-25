Last Updated:

Ukraine-Russia War: Kyiv Mayor Shares Visuals Of Building Hit By Missile; 1 Critical

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Kyiv's Mayor Vitaliy Klychko shared a photo of a damaged building via social media. He informed that 3 people have been injured.

Written By
Aniket Mishra

Image: AP, UKRAINE EMERGENCY SERVICES


After Russia declared war on Ukraine and invaded the country, Kyiv's Mayor Vitaliy Klychko shared a photo of a damaged building on micro-blogging site Twitter. Kyiv is the capital of Ukraine and has been under serious missile attacks by Russia. Russia's President Vladimir Putin's army had invaded Ukraine on February 24 after declaring two of the latter's states as independent. The Kyiv Mayor informed that the building which was on Košice Street 7-A was hit by a missile and has caused casualties. According to Klychko, three people are injured and one is in serious critical condition. He further informed that the Ambulances reached the spot of the incident immediately and all emergency services are working to help the people. 

Russia-Ukraine war 

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the Russian army hasn't shown any signs of pulling back from the crisis-torn country. According to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 135 people have lost their lives since Thursday's 'military operation'. Local journalists in Ukraine have reported that the Russian military has deployed an S-400 air defence system in Southern Belarus along with Su-35S fighters, while Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces launched a missile strike on the border regions leaving soldiers gravely injured.

Amid missile attacks and airstrikes in Kyiv, defence experts have commented that Russian strategic bombers are in the air over Kyiv while a large Russian military associate is headed from occupied Sumy to the capital city. Locals had shared visuals of Russian Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters over Kyiv's water reservoir on Thursday night. Also, Russian Buk AD systems were spotted in Kherson as the invasion of Ukraine continued. Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that the Russians have been striking Kyiv with "Horrific Missiles". The Minister said, "Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany." The Ukraine Foreign Affairs minister asserted that Ukraine will defeat Russia.

First Published:
