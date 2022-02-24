Ukraine-Russia War: Kyiv Snaps Diplomatic Ties With Moscow As Vladimir Putin Wages War

After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, Moscow launched a series of offensives against several Ukrainian territories, plunging the country into chaos and forcing hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee. As the situation worsens in the European country, Ukraine has announced the snapping of diplomatic ties with Russia.

"We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine," said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a tweet.

We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the Ukrainian government has invited its citizens to join the military line in order to support and help the country in the war against Moscow. Ukraine's Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said on Thursday that "Anyone who is ready and able to hold a weapon can join the ranks of the Territorial Defence Forces."

We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Announcing a special military operation in Ukraine earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that the motive behind it was not to 'capture 'the Eastern European country but just to 'demilitarize'. Urging the Ukrainian troops in Donbas to give up their weapons and 'go home', Putin had said that the fight between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers was 'inevitable'.

War with Russia has loomed over Ukraine for more than eight years – from crippling cyber attacks to the seizure of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and the long-running conflict in the east that has claimed more than 14,000 lives.

US, EU condemns Russia Ukraine war

Shortly after Putin announced military operations in Ukraine, western countries and world leaders have come forward condemning the move, calling it a "violation of international rights". In regards to this, countries have also started imposing sanctions against the Russian government to put a stop to its military attack policies.

The European Union is planning the strongest, the harshest package of sanctions it has ever considered at an emergency Thursday, as the Russian military attacked Ukraine.

While United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been urging Russia to give "peace a chance", ally countries have been engaging in carrying out evacuation measures followed by consistent appeals for halting military operations.