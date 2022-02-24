Amid the escalated tensions in Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the commencement of attacks in the region, the Indian government has announced that it is keeping a close watch on the developing situation. As per media sources, the Indian government is focussing on the safety and security of the Indians trapped in the crisis-hit nation. The Ministry of External Affairs has now set up a control room to provide maximum support to Indians affected by the war situation.

In order to provide maximum support to the Indian nationals trapped in Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs expanded its control room in Delhi and has made it operational on a 24x7 basis. The latest images accessed by the Republic TV showcases MEA at work in its 24x7 control room. Moreover, the control room will also help the Ministry track Indians affected by the war in Ukraine in real-time.

Here are the contact details of the control room:

1800118797 +91 11 23012113 +91 11 23014104 +91 11 23017905

India issues advisory for nationals trapped in Ukraine

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv had issued a notification asking the students stuck in Ukraine to remain safe and return to their homes, hostels or accommodations. In view of the growing uncertainties, Indian citizens have been told to stay insides and avoid travelling. The students who have been travelling to Kyiv, have been told to return to their respective cities, especially western bordering countries. They have been told to stay away from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, since its facing heavy military action.

“All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along with the western bordering countries,” the Indian embassy said.

India expresses deep concerns on Ukraine-Russia war

Speaking on the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, India continues to maintain its stance and expressed deep concerns over the developments. India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti at the UNSC meeting on Thursday morning stated that the hostility will soon spiral into a major crisis if not checked and will severely destabilize the whole region.

"The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. We express our deep concern over the developments, which if not handled carefully, may well undermine the peace and security of the region," he said. Further calling for an immediate de-escalation and retreating from any further actions, he called upon all concerned parties to exert greater effort to bridge the divergent interests and protect the security interests. Tirumurti also informed that India is facilitating the return of all Indian nationals, including students residing in different parts of Ukraine.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD