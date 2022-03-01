Ukraine-Russia War: Mysterious Symbols Appear On Buildings In Kyiv As Fighting Intensifies

As the war between Russia and Ukraine has intensified, the appearance of a series of cryptic symbols on various buildings in Kyiv has sparked suspicions that Russian saboteurs are preparing to launch a big aerial assault. Images of the symbols began to spread on social media, following a warning from Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection (DSSZZI). It also asked citizens to cover any such symbols if they find them on their buildings. Various structures in the capital, including some high-rise buildings, have been painted with red and orange crosshairs, with certain symbols only visible under UV light.

"City authorities are appealing to residents of high-rise buildings who have access to the roof to urgently check the rooftops for symbols. In case any marks are found, please cover them up with dirt or something else," DSSZZI wrote in a Facebook post. Fears that the symbols could be used as target indicators were confirmed after Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, issued a statement saying, "City officials are urging citizens to report tagged locations, submit photos to law enforcement, and report suspects who may be involved in tagging," Daily Mail reported.

It comes amid growing fears that Kyiv may be attacked soon, with the Kremlin warning residents to escape the city through a safe highway' to the southwest. As per reports, Russian military authorities used similar techniques during their intervention in Syria, asking residents to flee cities along a safe route before waging severe air campaigns alongside Bashar al-Assad. Russian artillery has already pounded Kyiv, as well as the cities of Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Chernihiv.

'Moscow doesn't intend to occupy Kyiv': Russian diplomat

Meanwhile, during the rare emergency session in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Vasily Nebenzya stated that occupying Kyiv is not part of Moscow’s plans. He said that the goal of this special operation is to safeguard those who have been subjected to eight years of "cruelty and genocide" by the Ukrainian regime. It should be mentioned here that after weeks of escalating tensions, Russia launched a special military operation on February 24 in Ukraine. According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia continued to fire on military and civilian airfields, air defence facilities, important infrastructure, and settlements.

Image: Facebook/@tretyak.rivne