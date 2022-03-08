Ukraine-Russia War: NATO Says 'strengthened Our Presence Significantly' In Eastern Europe

The war between Russia and Ukraine has transcended into the 13th day. On Tuesday, March 8, in a joint briefing with Latvia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg listed out the support provided to Ukraine. The Secretary-General also pledged to 'protect and defend' every inch of NATO's allied territories. Presumably referring to NATO's possible intervention in the Russia-Ukraine war, Stoltenberg began, "It would be even more dangerous, destructive and deadly."

"To make sure there is no room for miscalculation in Moscow, NATO has significantly strengthened our presence in the eastern part of our alliance. We have 130 jets at high alert, over 200 ships, and 1,000 additional troops in the region. Allies including Canada, the US, and Spain are deploying hundreds of additional troops here."

"We will protect and defend every inch of our all allied territories. North America and Europe together standing strong in NATO is the strongest alliance in history. NATO stands united at this critical moment for our shared security," the NATO Secretary-General concluded.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the issue of Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and said that they 'have lost interest' because of NATO's unwillingness to accept the country. Further, the Ukraine President accused NATO of being 'scared' of confrontation with Russia. It is pertinent to mention here that Russia had long resisted Ukraine's move towards European institutions, and Zelensky's continuous demand to let the country join NATO was one of many reasons that prompted Putin's announcement of the 'special military operation' on February 24.

Kyiv wants direct talks between Zelensky and Putin

The third round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on Monday, March 7. The peace talks focused on opening humanitarian corridors from Ukrainian cities under fire. There was disagreement on the outcome of talks as a negotiator from Kyiv, presidential advisor Mikhailo Podolyak, in a tweet, said, "We have achieved some positive results concerning the logistics of humanitarian corridors."

However, contradictory to that, Russia's Vladimir Medinsky said, "Our expectations from negotiations were not fulfilled. We hope that next time we will be able to take a more significant step forward."