Ukraine-Russia War: NDRF Joins Efforts Under Operation Ganga In Evacuation Of Indians

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has joined Operation Ganga as India increases its efforts to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. A team of the NDRF has also provided relief materials including blankets, sleeping mats, solar study lamps, etc. for Indian students. The relief material was sent through a flight that left for Poland on Wednesday morning, and another on an IAF flight that left for Romania on the same day in the afternoon.

On Monday, the Indian government announced to assist Kyiv with humanitarian aid, including medicines. India is also carrying out the evacuation process of the stranded Indian nations in the conflict zone. On Wednesday, Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar informed that six flights have departed for India in the last 24 hours. The nation has planned to operate over 26 flights in the upcoming three days.

IAF's first aircraft to return from Romania tonight

The IAF has also mentioned three more IAF aircraft are scheduled to visit Poland, Hungary, and Romania today to bring back Indian nationals from Ukraine. The IAF joined Operation Ganga on Wednesday morning when it dispatched a heavy lift C-17 transport aircraft to Romania. "One C-17 Globemaster took off at 4 am earlier today for Romania under Operation Ganga," added IAF officials. The IAF's first aircraft will return from Romania tonight with over 200 Indian nations returning from Ukraine at 11 pm. Two more aircrafts will be returning from Poland and Hungary by early morning tomorrow.

Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indians to leave Kharkiv immediately

Furthermore, In an urgent advisory, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also asked all stranded Indians in Kharkiv to leave the conflict zone immediately. The embassy asked Indians to proceed to settlements in Pesochin, Babaye, and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible. The embassy said, "For their safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately. Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible. Under all circumstances, they must reach these settlements by 1800 hours (Ukrainian time) today."

Meanwhile, Russia has invaded Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv on Wednesday. Russia claimed that it has taken complete control of Kherson and street fighting also took place in Kharkiv. While Ukraine's Armed Forces claimed that they have killed over 5,840 Russian soldiers and have destroyed a large number of arms and artilleries, which includes 862 armoured vehicles, 355 automotive vehicles, 211 tanks, 85 artillery systems, 31 helicopters, 30 aircraft, three UAV operational and tactical level, and two units of Light speedboats.