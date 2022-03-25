Ukraine-Russia War: Oil Depot In Ukraine's Capital Kyiv Comes Under Russian Shelling

In the latest development, an oil depot located in Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv has come under Russian shelling on Friday. The visuals accessed by Republic Media Network show the Russian attack has resulted in the heavy black fog coming out of the oil depot. The Russian troops have been encircling Kyiv and have been bombarding and launching missiles in the suburban areas as well.

The Russian Defence Ministry, as the war intensifies with each passing day, has been releasing videos showing off their shellings in various cities of Ukraine, including Mariupol. There is an information war going on between the two countries as Ukrainians also drop videos, showing how they are resisting the attacks of Russian armed forces in order to, protect the sovereignty and democracy of their motherland.

Russia accepts killing of its 1350 soldiers

According to a report of RIA News, the Russian Defence Ministry has acknowledged the killing of more than 1,350 Russian soldiers in the "military operation". As per the media report, at least 1,351 servicemen died and 3,825 were injured. While, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry in a Facebook post on Friday, March 25, claimed that about 16100 Russian troops have lost their lives since Russia began invasion on February 24. According to the ministry, Russia has lost 1625 combat armoured machines, 291 artillery systems, 90 MLRS, 561 tanks, 124 helicopters, 115 aircraft, 49 anti-aircraft warfare system and 1089 vehicles. Furthermore, 53 unmanned aerial vehicle, five vessels including ships and boats, 72 fuel tanks and 18 special equipment of Russia have been destroyed.

Additionally, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy drove to close the country's airspace amid the war, the Russian Defense Ministry has reacted strongly and warned the war-torn county to face the dire consequences. "Russian military will immediately respond appropriately to attempts to close the airspace over Ukraine," Nexta quoted the Defence Minister as saying.

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities of Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.