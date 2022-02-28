Last Updated:

Ukraine-Russia War: PM Modi Chairs Another High-level Meeting Amid Evacuation Efforts

As tension remains high with Ukraine demanding the full withdrawal of Russian troops Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, chaired another high-level meeting

Ukraine

As tension remains high with Ukraine demanding the full withdrawal of Russian troops Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, chaired another high-level meeting on the ever-deteriorating situation in the east European country.  As is evident from the visuals, the meeting had in attendance Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary, and PM's Principal Secretary among others. This was the second meeting of the day, This was the second meeting of the day, just ahead of Union Ministers' visit to countries neighbouring Ukraine to facilitate evacuation efforts of stranded Indian nationals.

 As per sources Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will be going to neighbouring countries of Ukraine as Special Envoys of India. 

Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, five evacuation flights carrying 1,156 nationals have reached India. Meanwhile, the 6th flight carrying at least 240 stranded Indian nationals has departed from Hungary's Budapest for Delhi. 

Health Ministry revises travel guidelines for Indians being evacuated

As India continues evacuation from Russia-invaded Ukraine, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) revised its international travel advisory on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that on humanitarian grounds, the MoHFW has allowed the following exemptions in the advisory for Indians travelling from Ukraine:

  • Indian nationals not fulfilling either of the mandatory requirements (pre-boarding negative RT-PCR test report or fully vaccinated certificate) as laid down in the present ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ have been exempted from uploading these documents on Air-Suvidha Portal before departure to India.
  • Further, individuals who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination (irrespective of the country of departure/vaccination) have been allowed to leave the arrival airport in India with the advice to self-monitor their health for the next 14 days.
  • In case a traveller is not able to submit a pre-arrival RT PCR test or who has not completed their Covid-19 vaccination, they have been allowed to submit their samples on arrival with the advice to continue to self-monitor their health for 14 days after arrival in India. If tested positive they shall be clinically managed as per laid down protocol.

 

