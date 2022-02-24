Ukraine-Russia War: PM Modi Likely To Speak To Putin Tonight, CCS Meeting Visuals Accessed

As the situation remains intense in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, Republic on Thursday learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak with Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, late in the evening. PM Modi is most likely to speak with President Putin after the cabinet meeting presently underway. As is evident from the visuals, the meeting has in attendance Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary, and PM's Principal Secretary among others.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) pic.twitter.com/9lvHMRi1bT — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Earlier, Republic had reported that the Indian government is focussing on the safety and security of the Indians trapped in the crisis-hit nation. The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a control room to provide maximum support to Indians affected by the war situation. In order to provide maximum support to the Indian nationals trapped in Ukraine, the control room in Delhi has been expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis.

The latest images accessed by the Republic TV showcases MEA officials at work in their 24x7 control room. Moreover, the control room will also help the Ministry track Indians affected by the war in Ukraine in real-time.

India issues advisory for nationals trapped in Ukraine

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv had issued a notification asking the nationals stuck in Ukraine to remain safe and return to their homes, hostels or accommodations. In view of the growing uncertainties, Indian citizens have been told to stay insides and avoid travelling. The students who have been travelling to Kyiv, have been told to return to their respective cities, especially western bordering countries. They have been told to stay away from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, since its facing heavy military action.

“All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along with the western bordering countries,” the Indian embassy said.

Here are the contact details of the control room:

1800118797

+91 11 23012113

+91 11 23014104

+91 11 23017905

The Indian ambassador in Kyiv has also issued an advisory, asking all Indians in Ukraine to get to familiar habitations, temporary shelters or community centres.