Ukraine-Russia War: PM Modi Meets Evacuated Students, Interacts With Them In Varanasi

As the Government of India continues with its evacuation efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students who have returned from Russia-invaded Ukraine in Varanasi on Thursday. The students who belonged to Varanasi, also other parts of India, shared with the Prime Minister their experience of returning to their homeland.

In one of the visuals of the interaction accessed by Republic Media Network, PM Modi can be seen surrounded by the students as he addresses them using a microphone. In another visual, he can be seen posing with the children.

India's evacuation efforts

On February 26, India announced its evacuation plan 'Operation Ganga' to bring back all the stranded Indian nationals to safety. On February 27, the Ministry of External Affairs created a new Twitter handle dedicated exclusively for 'Operation Ganga'. The bio of the handle, which has already been verified by the microblogging site reads, "Official account of Operation Ganga- to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine."

On the handle, there have been pinned helpline numbers of 24x7 Control Centres set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Hungary, Poland, Romania and the Slovak Republic.

As part of Operations Ganga, 46 flights up until March 8 have been scheduled. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that among the flights planned, 29 are from Bucharest, 10 from Budapest, six from Rzeszow, and one from Kosice. Addressing a press conference on Thursday evening, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced, "There has been a sharp increase in the number of Indians who have left Ukraine. We now estimate that nearly 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine borders since our advisories were issued. During the last 24 hours, 15 flights have landed in India, taking the total number of flights that have landed in India to 30 and the total number of Indians who have returned on these flights to 6,300".

Four Union Ministers have been sent to facilitate evacuation efforts of stranded Indian nationals. Among the Ministers sent are Hardeep Singh Puri (Hungry), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Romania), General VK Singh (Poland) and Kiren Rijiju (Slovakia).