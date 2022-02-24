Ukraine-Russia War: PM Modi To Speak To Putin; Safety Of Indians Top Priority, Assures MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday briefed the media on the Ukraine crisis as Russia waged a full-scale offensive. Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly. Sharing details of the Cabinet Committee on Security, he said that PM Modi has stated that the topmost priority of the government is the safety and security of Indian nationals including students in Ukraine.

PM Modi to talk to Putin soon amid Russia-Ukraine war

"A number of steps have been taken to deal with the emerging situation in Ukraine. We started the registration of Indian nationals in Ukraine about a month ago. Based on online registration, we found that 20,000 Indian nationals were there," Shringla said.

He said that External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will speak to Foreign ministers of Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia for the evacuation of Indians. "4000 Indian nationals have already left Ukraine in the past few days. The MEA control room in Delhi has got 980 calls and 850 emails," he said.

Stating that the situation on the ground is difficult and is rapidly evolving, the foreign secretary said, "One important step we have taken is to pursue all universities in Ukraine to conduct online classes. PM Modi has specifically stated that the MEA should do everything possible for our citizens in Ukraine."

'Maintained best of relations with US, Russia & EU'

The MEA official said that India has maintained the best of relations with all nations concerned, including the United States, Russia and EU. "We have been in touch with all parties. We've placed the safety of Indians as paramount," he said.

"Our Embassy in Ukraine continues to be functional. A number of advisories have been issued by embassies on the situation as it evolves. We're consulting universities, student contractors in the process of providing welfare and safety for our students," he said.

The Russian offensive followed weeks of escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, and on Monday, Russia had recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine -- Luhansk and Donetsk.