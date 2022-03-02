Ukraine-Russia War: Rahul Gandhi Poses 3 Questions To Centre Over Evacuation Of Indians

As India continues with efforts to evacuate nationals stranded in Russia-invaded Ukraine, key opposition Congress came up with a series of questions for the central government on Wednesday. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, former party president Rahul Gandhi said that in order to avoid any tragedy in the future, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government needs to answer the questions.

Rahul Gandhi poses questions to Centre on Ukraine evacuation

How many students have you rescued?

How many are still stuck in Ukraine?

Detailed exit plan for each zone?

"It is our responsibility to give these families a clear strategy," he further wrote in the tweet. The tweet comes after an Indian student tragically lost his life in the shelling in Ukraine's second-largest city amid the Russian invasion on Tuesday. The Indian identified as Naveen Shekhrappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University.

और त्रासदी ना हो इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार को बताना होगा:



1. कितने छात्रों को बचाकर ला चुके हैं।

2. कितने अभी भी यूक्रेन में फंसे हुए हैं।

3. हर क्षेत्र के लिए विस्तृत निकास प्लान।



इन परिवारों को एक स्पष्ट रणनीति बताना हमारी ज़िम्मेदारी है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2022

India's evacuation efforts

On February 26, announced its evacuation plan 'Operation Ganga' to bring back all the stranded Indian nationals to safety. On February 27, the Ministry of External Affairs created a new Twitter handle dedicated exclusively for 'Operation Ganga'. The bio of the handle, which has already been verified by the microblogging site reads, "Official account of Operation Ganga- to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine."

On the handle, there have been pinned helpline numbers of 24x7 Control Centres set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Hungary, Poland, Romania and the Slovak Republic.

As part of Operations Ganga, 46 flights up until March 8 has been scheduled. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that among the flights planned, 29 are from Bucharest, 10 from Budapest, six from Rzeszow, and one from Kosice. Till now, 9 special flights of Air India, IndiGo and Spice have brought back over 2,012 Indian nationals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to be holding a briefing on the evacuation efforts twice every day. Moreover, he has sent four of the Union Ministers to facilitate evacuation efforts of stranded Indian nationals. Among the Ministers sent are Hardeep Singh Puri (Hungry), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Romania), General VK Singh (Poland) and Kiren Rijiju (Slovakia).