Ukraine-Russia War: Retd Indian Army Veteran Shares Tips On How To Survive Amid Violence

Indian Army Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain shared some tips on how to survive in a war zone or a conflict zone amid an ongoing war in Ukraine after Russia's invasion. While talking on DD National news, the veteran Army General warned the people in Ukraine, especially in Khakhiv where the city is heavily attacked by air troops and shelling, and asked the people to be ready and not expect the war to be ended in one or two. Calling it an extraordinary situation, the retired General opined that the war could take a long time to end.

Talking about Indians in Ukraine he said, "The current situation in Ukraine is that Indians have almost been evacuated from Kyiv."

Retd Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain asked the people stuck in Ukraine to form a group and identify a leader as "leadership is important" in such times. He further added that decision-making was the key to surviving in such situations. The army veteran said, "There's a pattern of bombings & shellings, people need to understand that, use the time between them to gather resources and supplies."

'Supplies are important'

Emphasizing the importance of supplies, the army veteran said that the people need to identify a source of water and make sure to not waste any as it will be difficult to find any consumable liquid in the coming days. Finding any source of water should be the priority of the stranded and he further asked to look for NGOs or welfare that can help in such "extraordinary" situations.

'Do's and Don'ts during war'

The Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) holder asked to not stay away from military and government buildings as they are the prime targets of attack. The Army man asked the people to help each other and be motivated by a sense of patriotism. One of the major things to keep in mind is communication and hence he asked the people to make sure that they have at least 2 phones available and charged with them. He further emphasised the importance of supplies saying, "Identify a source of water in a close vicinity where you are located."